Sat Mar 28, 2020
Alia Bhatt shows off her photography skills amid self-isolation

Alia Bhatt shows off her photography skills amid self-isolation

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt showed off her photography skills by sharing photos of her dogs and cats on Instagram handle amid self-isolation.

Earlier, the Gully Boy actress had shared a lengthy post saying “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 news has been rampant of people abandoning their pets as well as killing or euthanising animals for fear of catching the virus from them.”

She said there is currently no evidence to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans.

Today, Alia shared photos of dogs and a cat to show off her photography skills.

Sharing the photos of dogs, the Brahmastra star captioned it, “Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet.”

 She captioned the photo of her cat as “Look at that face! #lovethypet.”

