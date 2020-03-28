Marvel drops a hint on who could be the next Iron Man

After the tragic end to Iron Man’s character in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel buffs have been rubbing their heads wondering who will carry forward the Iron mantle.

And it looks like Marvel has finally hinted who will officially be taking forward the legacy of the great Tony Stark.

If reports by Screen Geek are to be believed, Marvel dropped a massive hint as to who will be replacing Iron Man through new cover art.

The cover features Daredevil donning the Iron Man helmet with the cover changed to crimson red and a pair of devil horns above it.

While Marvel is yet to give an affirmation about whether the Man without Fear is carrying forward Stark’s torch, fans have been elated and are keeping their fingers crossed.

The new art has also sparked questions amongst comic lovers as to whether or not Daredevil could bring his sight back using the Iron Suit.

The issue will be dropping in June later this year which will answer all questions about the replacement.

On the other hand, fans have been coming up with theories about how Stark can return similar to how Marvel brought back Loki and Gamora from a different timeline back in Endgame.

Loki and Gamora from the main timeline had been long dead but the latter’s version from the past is still stuck here after being brought back.

Similarly, Loki from 2012 after stealing the Tesseract in Endgame had given birth to an alternate timeline and is already confirmed to feature in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This can be made possible through time travel which the mighty heroes already figured out in the Avengers: Endgame.