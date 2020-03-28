Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta rumoured to have 'secretly married': blast from the past

After Bollywood hero Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s marriage crumbled away in 2002, many had assumed Preity Zinta would be next in line.

Soon after the couple’s divorce back in the day, rumours were rife about the actor having a ‘secret wedding’ with Preity Zinta.

Addressing the buzz then, the Veer Zara actor during her appearance in an unearthed episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal dismissed the claims and opened up about her equation with the megastar.

“Aamir is a very dear friend. We had a great working relationship in Dil Chahta Hai. When things were not going properly in his personal life, I was the nearest candidate because the last film he did was with me. So, suddenly, I became Mrs Aamir Khan. I had to go around saying, ‘Not married!’” she said.

Responding to another speculation about her being in a relationship with Sanjay Dutt, Zinta said: “I was really shocked, actually, and very pissed off. I love Sanju. I love him. I have loved him since I was a kid and he is like papa bear to me.”

“He doesn’t even call me Preity, he calls me Yaku... He has always treated me like I am his kid sister or he has put his arm around me and asked, ‘Are you fine?’ So, for me to be linked with him was disgusting,” she added.

“I love all my co-stars, they are my friends. I respect the fact that half of them are married,” she went on to say, adding that she does not wish to be a homewrecker.

“I have never gotten attracted to my co-stars because most of the time, they are like, ‘Is my hair looking fine? Is my shirt looking alright?’ And I am like, ‘Can you see the big pimple on my nose?’ A relationship is more about two people in the same boat,” she continued.