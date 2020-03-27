KP MPA Abdul Salam Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member and PTI leader Abdul Salam Afridi, in a video on Friday, said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The KP lawmaker revealed that following his test he has been under self-isolation.

Afridi urged people to use preventive measures and practice isolation.

Expressing optimism, the lawmaker said that he will continue to serve the people as soon as he is well again.

It is pertinent to mention that the first death due to coronavirus took place in the constituency of MPA Afridi, who continued to remain within the area.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan announced Rs32 billion relief package in the fight against coronavirus in the province.



The CM said Rs8 billion out of the 32 billion has been set aside for the health sector and Rs11.4 billion has been set aside for the provincial government.

The CM also announced that close 1.9 million people will benefit from the Ehsaas programme and under it underprivileged families will get Rs5,000 as a monthly stipend.

53 new cases in KP

Information Adviser Ajmal Wazir said that 53 new cases have been confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 176.

Wazir in a press conference stated that inter-district transport in the province will remain suspended till April 5, adding that school vacations have also been extended till April 5.

The adviser stated that the provincial government will engage with private hospitals to increase the testing capacity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that opposition leaders in and outside the assembly have been taken into confidence regarding the coronavirus measures.

KP on Thursday reported that two patients of the coronavirus have recovered from it. So far, the province has reported three deaths.