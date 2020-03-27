Karishma Kapoor bakes a chocolate cake in self-isolation

Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor backed a delicious chocolate cake for family and staff at home amid coronavirus lockdown.



The Coolie No. 1 actress took to Instagram and shared photo of baking the cake.

She wrote, “Simple pleasures of #socialdistancing Bake a cake for the family and staff at home.”

Karishma also urged her fans to stay at home to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus.



On the work front, the actress made her acting comeback with Mentalhood series.

Other Bollywood celebrities have also been trying their hands at new recipes to kill time amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They have also been treating their fans with adorable photos .