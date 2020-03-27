close
Fri Mar 27, 2020
March 27, 2020

PM Imran congratulates Bangladeshi counterpart on country's national day

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed (right). — PID/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended his congratulations to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wajed,  on the country's national day.

"I extend my congratulations on Bangladesh's national day," said the premier in a letter sent on Thursday.

The premier noted that both countries desire peace, stability and progress in the region.

"In the days to come, Pakistan and Bangladesh can further strengthen relations with one another," said PM Imran.

He conveyed his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh.

Independence Day celebrations were canceled in Bangladesh due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the outbreak in the country has been relatively less severe, with 48 reported cases and 5 deaths.

