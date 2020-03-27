Sameera Reddy breaks down talking about the impact of a lockdown on mothers

Sameera Reddy recently bore her heart on her sleeve as she spoke at length about the impact of COVID-19 on young mothers. She also elaborated on the mental health and wellness of children, as well as mothers given this current scenario.

During the course of the video, the actor was seen breaking down as she elaborated upon the signs of anxiety mothers should look out for.

She began by stating, “The most important thing I can tell you right now, the mental health of children is definitely not in the best space right now. And every child who is stuck in a lockdown is wondering deep down ‘what the hell is going on’. I was talking to Hans two weeks ago because I knew this was coming and the stuff he told me, I realised maybe we are watching too much news around him. Imagine if we have so much anxiety, how much anxiety do kids have? Akshay and me are talking among ourselves, preparing ourselves for this but we didn’t realise that this little boy...”

“He is....It is so frustrating, it is just frustrating that kids have to see this. You want to make them feel safe, you want to make them feel loved. So what can we do? What can we mommies do?”

The actor further went on to say, “I have put signs of deep anxiety in children on this post. Please look at it. Even if your kid is bit short right now and impatient and cannot handle this, talk and just be there for them. Make them feel safe, just be honest. Give things to do but a routine is just not going to do it. It’s gonna cut it if you are actually there for them. This is a time for that, this is a time for that.”

Sameera posted an Instagram video expressing her thoughts surrounding the situation. She captioned her post, writing, “Day 2. Children are finding it hard to process this situation. It hurts me that Hans is exposed to the paranoia and fear. But this is the new normal . And imagine if we feel anxiety they feel it even more."

"Signs of deep anxiety in children -finding it hard to concentrate. -not sleeping, or waking in the night with bad dreams. -not eating properly. -quickly getting angry or irritable, and being out of control during outbursts.-constantly worrying or having negative thoughts. -feeling tense and fidgety, or using the toilet often.-always crying. -being clingy. -complaining of tummy aches and feeling unwell s please be aware and communicate with your child . It’s important . Keeping them busy is a good thing but talking to them and being honest about the situation is recommended . Make them feel safe. Lots of hugs and lots of patience . #staysafe #stayhome #mentalhealth #children #lockdown.”