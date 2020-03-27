Richa Chadha bashes hotel management for keeping elderly couple locked

Richa Chadha recently employed her social media presence to highlight the plight of an elderly couple who were kept in a hotel in Gurugram against their will.

In a series of tweets posted by Richa Chadha, a case was made against a hotel in Delhi for treating the elderly with wrongful ‘captivity’, despite them testing negative for the virus.

Richa wrote, "Delhi: Gurugram, has held 2 ppl captive for the past 5 days, despite the doctor allowing them to go home and self quarantine. They're in their late 60s, the man is severely diabetic. His sugar has risen, he's gone into keto-acidosis, could go into a coma.”

She added, "If urgent medical help is not provided. Do you want people to die, @HaryanaPolice27 @cmohry please look into this urgently. You are a service industry, not a hospital. If anything happens to them, there's a big lawsuit coming your way. Get them out now."

According to Richa’s tweets, the couple in question were checked and tested negative for COVID-19 at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital yet were still not allowed to leave.

She sent out another tweet towards law enforcement soon after stating, "If you can't let them go, please provide medical assistance. As of now, even medical professionals from don't want to examine him because of COVID stigma. @SatyendarJain @DelhiPolice.”

With her active support it was later revealed that the issue had been resolved and Richa was quoted saying, "Thank you to each and everyone of you who amplified this tweet. Reached someone at hotel, says the centre is now using their hotels as facilities. Either way, medical help is on it's way to the senior citizens. All this happened, because of a tweet thread... but, but take a pause think."

She concluded by stating, "Am a privileged person, with access to tech, relative social media influence. What does the common man do at a time like this? Hamara ye haal to unka kya hoga? Sigh! Thanks tweeple. Prayers seems to be the best bet, in these uncertain times.”