Anil Kapoor shares his secrets to a healthy body amid COVID-19 pandemic

As COVID-19 has forced the globe into varying degrees of lockdowns, Anil revealed his secrets for maintaining a healthy body and mind amid this time of crisis.

He revealed that he has been making the most of his time at home, whether that is through research for his upcoming projects or keeping his body active, the star is pumping every waking minute of this lockdown with as much productivity as possible.

In order to keep his body trained, the star has taken up home workouts. Not only does it help Anil maintain his physique, it also helps maintain a productive mindset.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil spoke at length about his workouts and was quoted saying, “I’ve been working out at home almost twice a day. I recently shared my home workout video and might share more in the future. Staying fit, moving, is very important!”

Even with numerous industries shutting down owing to the spread of the pandemic, Anil revealed that his work was not as disrupted because “all my shoots ended in February. March was supposed to be a prep month for my upcoming projects.”



The actor concluded by saying, “So while at home, I’m doing my research for Takht and just trying to learn more about Emperor Shah Jahan in depth and really get into the skin of the character. I really enjoy watching period dramas and have been watching a lot of them. I’m also looking at this time to reflect and synthesize for the future.”