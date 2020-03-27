Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana help daily wage workers

With the coronavirus pandemic having brought the world to a standstill, threats of financial corrosion, especially for the working class, also loom over the globe.

Helping daily wage workers during the COVID-19 lockdown were a handful of celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Rajkumar Hirani and others who are making their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus.

Endorsing an initiative by the Art of Living Foundation called ‘I Stand with Humanity’, the A-listers extended their support.

Turning to Twitter, Ayushmann Khurrana said: “This is a truly noble initiative. I vow to support this & contribute. India & Indians are under threat & each one of us have the power to make a difference. Lets support and care for each other as much as we can in this time of crisis.”

Karan Johar said on Twitter: “I pledge to contribute and support this initiative! This is a situation that needs all our help, love, care and support.”

Rajkumar Hirani also praised the initiative and pledged his support: “Let’s take care of the daily wage earners. Film fraternity has come together to help wholeheartedly. I pledge to contribute & support this initiative.”

Taapsee Pannu tweeted: “This one for the daily wage workers. Because we need to do our bit for the ones who work with/for us. If not corona, lack of basic food might take them down. Let’s help them to get through this.”

Ananya Panday also said during an interview that she would be extending her support to the cause: “I will make my contribution to the relief fund that has been set up by the Guild.”