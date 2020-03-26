Alia Bhatt urges fans to stay at home amid coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has once again urged her fans to stay home to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus.



The Gully Boy actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with father Mahesh Bhatt and wrote, “Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday."

Earlier, the Indian star had urged her fans to keep their animals, love them and care for them and not to abandon them over the fear of infection amid coronavirus scare.

She shared a lengthy post saying “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 news has been rampant of people abandoning their pets as well as killing or euthanising animals for fear of catching the virus from them.”



Alia said there is currently no evidence to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans.





On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will be released in September 2020.