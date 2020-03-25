Katrina Kaif's home workout routine will keep the extra kilos at bay during self-quarantine

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is known far and wide not just for her acting prowess but also her determination to stay fit as a fiddle.

And with the coronavirus pandemic escalating, the Bharat star is making sure the lockdown does not come in the way of her fitness routine.

Katrina took to Instagram and shared a split-screen video of herself with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala exercising.

“WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe,” she said in the caption.

The actor then proceeded to share some warm-up and workout moves that anyone could follow right at home during this period of self-isolation.

“#Warmup:

1. Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps

2. Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps 3. Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps 4. Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps

#Workout:

1. Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps 2. In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps 3. Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps 4. Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps 5. Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps 6. Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps,” she wrote in her caption.







