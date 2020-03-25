Shilpa Shetty was afraid that sister Shamita Shetty could end her career

Bollywood culture is known far and wide to be feeding on toxic traits and it looks like actor Shilpa Shetty too caved into its grasp.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed how she used to mistreat her younger sister Shamita Shetty as her fair skin brought about insecurities in herself.

Shamita told the publication that her elder sister used to pinch her in the crib, while Shilpa added: “My dad told me that I did feel a little left out in the first year. Shamita was fairer, I had dark complexion so I was going through an insecurity phase in my life.”

“I used to ask my mom, ‘why did you make her fair and why did you made me dark?’ At night when she would be sleeping, apparently I would go and pinch her and make her cry,” she added.

Even years later when attending Shamita’s first audition, Shilpa admitted that she felt afraid for herself as she felt her sister’s beauty would sideline her.

“I always felt she’s the better looking sister, the fairer one. She’s a better actress and a dancer. So I’ll admit this for the first time on this show that when she debuted, I did feel that nobody would give me work anymore after that,” she said.

The two also discussed the fights they used to have with Shilpa narrating: “We used to fight a lot when we were kids. There was a time I have locked Shamita inside daddy’s cupboard. Then, when she came out, she was mata chandalini (laughs). Then we have had huge fights. She and I have fought, I have thrown a sun mica piece at her and there’s a cut on her face.”