Amitabh Bachchan is 'feeling old' after digging up photo from his teenage

With the coronavirus outbreak, the world has been preaching and practicing self-isolation and social distancing with most celebrities also using their platforms to raise awareness about the infectious disease.

Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan too, much like the rest of the industry, has been quite active on his social media with recurrent updates about his life in self-quarantine.

The Black actor on Tuesday shared a throwback post of himself as a teenager and pondered upon his old age and how the times have swiftly changed.

Turning to Instagram, he wrote: “... once upon a time in .. ?!NAAAH .. no year to be given.. perhaps .. none of today’s young film generation stars’ parents had even been conceived by then ..Damn , I’m old !! Aaarrggh.”

The actor had earlier extolled the medical and nursing fraternity on the front-lines of the coronavirus.



On a picture of a nurse rocking a cut-out of India’s map, he wrote: “to honour to respect to bow to them .. all that have continued to work in extenuating circumstances.”