Katrina Kaif turns down role in alleged sexual harasser Vikas Bahl's next

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif had earlier been making headlines all around about starring alongside legend Amitabh Bachchan.

However, the chitchat has now been put to rest about Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif taking on the father-daughter role in Super 30 director Vikas Bahl’s next, titled Deadly.

As per Hindustan Times, the Bharat actor has turned down the role following the sexual misconduct allegations that came afloat earlier about the filmmaker.

The actor was immensely criticized online after news came around about her being part of the project. Soon after that, the actor issued a clarification that she has turned down the role.

The news was refuted by HuffPost journalist Ankur Pathak who had initially condemned Katrina for working with Bahl but was later reached out to by the actor who termed the hearsay completely ‘untrue.’

Earlier, it was reported that the film that features the central character of a father had finalized to take on the role Amitabh Bachchan.

The film that may also rope in Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter was supposed to go on floors but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the filming has been put on ice for now.