Tue Mar 24, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 25, 2020

Salman Khan proves why he is everyone’s favourite: Video

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 25, 2020

Salman Khan has become a global name for his humanitarian actions. He is one of the actors in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following.

The actor  is often seen meeting his little fans on the sets of his movies and when it comes to  special kids, the Dabangg  star doesn’t leave a chance to meet them.

An unseen video of Salman Khan - playing with a specially abled child -   has struck the internet suddenly  and  attracted a massive applause from his fans.

The superstar - dressed in a black t-shirt and denims - was seen encouraging his fan to move his hand and hailed him saying "You are so strong." Khan's words sound quite motivating and proving  that he is not only a good actor but a great human also.

Khan is one of the actors in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. In fact, his fans range from different age groups be it an elderly person, youngsters, teenagers and even kids.

