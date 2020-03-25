Salman Khan proves why he is everyone’s favourite: Video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Salman Khan has become a global name for his humanitarian actions. He is one of the actors in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following.
The actor is often seen meeting his little fans on the sets of his movies and when it comes to special kids, the Dabangg star doesn’t leave a chance to meet them.
An unseen video of Salman Khan - playing with a specially abled child - has struck the internet suddenly and attracted a massive applause from his fans.
The superstar - dressed in a black t-shirt and denims - was seen encouraging his fan to move his hand and hailed him saying "You are so strong." Khan's words sound quite motivating and proving that he is not only a good actor but a great human also.
Khan is one of the actors in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. In fact, his fans range from different age groups be it an elderly person, youngsters, teenagers and even kids.
