After Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon follows suit by writing poem in self-quarantine

With Bollywood under quarantine much like most of the world, celebrities are making use of the extra time on their hands to exhibit their unseen talents.

Following the footsteps of Ayushmann Khurrana in flaunting her poetic prowess was Kriti Sanon who turned to her Instagram and posted a video of herself reciting a poem.

In the poem, the Luka Chuppi actor can be seen reflecting on how the self-isolation and social distancing has led to many aspects of life getting discovered that fell prey to negligence earlier in the race of life.

“We’ve been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST!” she says in the video.

“This quarantine time has given us a lot of time to do the things that we didn’t have the time for. We always have the time...we just have to make time,” she said.

“We are so busy in our lives and we are always in a hurry. We always forget what we are doing to our Mother Nature. Its important to think about it. It feels someone has pressed the pause key,” she added.

While her poem is lauded by fans, Kriti’s sister Nurpur shared the video as well, singing praises for the actor’s multiple talents.



“So many talents hidden in this beautiful BEAUTIFUL soul @kritisanon #ThamJaa #TheherJaa,” she said.