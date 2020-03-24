Tiger Shroff has 'only been eating at getting fat' while self-quarantining at home

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff much like the rest of the world, has isolated himself along with his family amidst the coronavirus scare.

The Baaghi actor revealed what he has been up to while in self-quarantine as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying: “I am getting to spend time with my mom, dad, and sister, which is a treat for me. But I wish it were under happier circumstances rather than this unfortunate situation. So I am only half-happy.”

“I don’t have a gym at home, but I do have a treadmill,” he said speaking about his intake as he revealed further how the self-isolation at home has taken a toll on his diet.

“I’ve only been eating and getting fat at home. That I am fit as a fiddle is only an illusion,” he was quoted as saying.