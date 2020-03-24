Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pay homage to Prakash Padukone

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are paying tribute to former Indian badminton champion Prakash Padukone.

Celebrating the anniversary of her father becoming the first Indian to the All-England Badminton Championship nearly 40 years ago, the Padmaavat actor penned a heartfelt note.

“Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! They don’t make you like you anymore… We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!” read her tweet.

Ranveer also paid homage to his father-in-law and the badminton ace by turning to his Instagram and writing a touching note.

“40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time. #legend #icon #proud” he said.







