Katrina Kaif does a tutorial on dish-washing during coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus and the self-imposed quarantine that has come with it is making numerous celebrities do things we may have never imagined them to do.

This includes Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif who took to her Instagram to give fans a tutorial on -- wait for it -- dish-washing.

Sharing a video of herself doing the dishes, the Bharat star tried to teach her fans how to wash dishes the ‘professional’ way.

“Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (sister Isabelle Kaif) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial,” she said.

“First, I was deciding...should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it,” she continued.

“Put all the dishes inside the sink, then turn off the water so that you don’t waste it, lather all of them and put them back here. Then, rinse them all,” she added.

Captioning the video, Katrina said: “really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film’s release has fallen prey to COVID-19 as it has indefinitely been pushed back.