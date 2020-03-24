Chad Kimball tests positive for coronavirus, quarantines away from wife Emily Swallo

Broadway actor Chad Kimball is the latest celebrity to reveal he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. the cases of COVID-19 in US exceed 40,000 with more than 500 deaths nationwide.

Kimball shared the news with fans on his social media on Monday and that he is quarantined away from his family.

The 43-year-old actor, in a statement on his Facebook page, said that he was tested last Tuesday and received his positive result over the weekend.

'I got tested for the Coronavirus on Tuesday. My test came back Saturday morning and I am positive for COVID-19/Coronavirus,' he wrote.

Adding that his symptoms come in waves though at the moment he was feeling a bit better.

The Come From Away star said: 'I feel a bit better now, save a mild headache, congestion and residual cough.'He further said: 'My symptoms could be classified as this: flu-like, but not the worst flu I've ever had.'

He said he is 'still very uncomfortable,' adding 'a little heaviness on my lungs. And fatigued.'

Though he is taking precautions and is quarantined away from the public.

'I am quarantined in the apartment (away from my wife too!) for another 7 days,' Kimball shared.

He has been married since 2018 to actress Emily Swallow, who stars in Disney's Mandalorian and previously starred in The Mentalist.

Other stars including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Andy Cohen have also revealed their coronavirus diagnosis.