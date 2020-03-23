Sara Ali Khan brings out her inner chef while self-quarantining

With almost everyone around the world practicing and preaching self-isolation, many are resorting to their culinary talents to make the best of the isolation period.

This includes the likes of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who shared with the world a scrumptious meal that she prepared herself during self-quarantine.

Turning to her Instagram, the Simmba actor shared glimpses of herself preparing something chocolatey for breakfast along with a chocolate milkshake and a classic fried egg, sunny side up with toasted bread.

The actor for sure left her fans drooling over the mouthwatering breakfast spread.

Meanwhile, on the wok front, the actor will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2020.