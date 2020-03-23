Ayushmann Khurrana on pollution levels stooping after Janta Curfew

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is one star in the industry who is always using his massive platform to raise his voice for issues ranging from toxic masculinity to even the environment.

As all of India observed the Janta curfew on Sunday by staying at home and ringing bells and plates to honour the front-liners in the battle against coronavirus, the Luka Chupi actor could not help but notice how pollution levels have greatly declined.

Reciting a poem in a video posted on his social media, the actor said: “aaj mere paas koi shabd nahi hain (I have no words today).”

“Ladies and gentleman, what I witnessed at 5’o clock was pretty historical. I think it was a great example of human bonding, human spirit. We are all together in this,” he says before reciting the poem.

The poem sheds light on how the pollution levels are at an all-time low while the birds in the sky also seem happier than ever.

His wife and filmmaker Tahira Kayshap also turned to her social media to share shots of the family clapping on their balcony.

“Scenes from my family in Chandigarh and Mumbai! These 5 minutes were surreal! I not only felt connected to my folks but everyone,” she said.

“We, thousands and millions, shared those 5 minutes of happiness together , the 5 minutes where courage and determination surged from a happy life state to dispel the darkness that is trying to shroud our lives. This connection is called Humanity. We were and are meant to be One! #weshallovercome,” she added.

