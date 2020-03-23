Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan gearing up to be father-daughter on-screen?

Bollywood’s veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan may be gearing up to become the on-screen father of B-Town diva Katrina Kaif.

Reports are coming afloat about Super 30 director Vikas Bahl’s next being a comedy film that has been tentatively titled Deadly.

The storyline revolving a funeral and the lead character’s path to self-discovery seems to have impressed Katrina Kaif who has reportedly jumped onboard.

The film also features the central character of a father and word on the street is that Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to take on the role of Katrina’s onscreen father.

A source quoted by Pinkvilla revealed: “Katrina is looking to push the envelope and explore new genres in the phase of her career which in a way is a journey of self discovery.”

The film that may also rope in Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter was supposed to go on floors but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the filming has been put on ice for now.