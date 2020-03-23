Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor's war of words at 'Koffee with Karan'

Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the snarkiest and sassiest in the industry.

However, when it comes to trolling Priyanka Chopra, her sarcasm may be falling short. A throwback video of the two has been making rounds on the internet from their appearance together on Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan.

What many may remember from that iconic episode was the Veere Di Wedding actor’s attempt at trolling the Baywatch beauty and her accent.

However, the latter proved to be more smart-mouthed.

The banter was sparked between the two when Bebo referred to Rani Mukerji as her competition in the industry but when asked about the fellow industry insider seated next to her, she said: “I thought we were talking about actors.”

"If there's a little bit of act in actress, then it would be Priyanka Chopra,” she added.

Priyanka retorted saying most of the people don’t take her seriously but for this instance she deserves the credit, "this time she spoke the truth because if there's anything about an actress who knows how to act, it would be me."

More jabs followed during the episode as in the rapid-fire round, Kareena shot a question towards PeeCee: "Where does she get her accent from?"

Priyanka was quick to respond: "I think it was the same place where her boyfriend gets it from."