Sun Mar 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 23, 2020

Kumail Nanjiani makes a Pakistani dish and thinks 'desi people will consider this an abomination'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 23, 2020

Kumail Nanjiani is a Pakistani-origin actor who has made a good name for himself in the American entertainment industry.

The actor is all set to star in "The Eternals" alongside some Hollywood bigwigs.

The actor, who is in self-quarantine due to coronavirus, on Sunday tried to make biryani and ended up making something which doesn't look like biryani.

The Pakistani-American Hollywood star posted a picture of the dish on Instagram with a funny caption that read, "Today in who-have-I-become, I made cauliflower rice biryani.

I know desi people will consider this an abomination. I agree with you. I’m rolling my eyes at me too.

But it tasted pretty dang good". 


