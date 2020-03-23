Kumail Nanjiani makes a Pakistani dish and thinks 'desi people will consider this an abomination'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kumail Nanjiani is a Pakistani-origin actor who has made a good name for himself in the American entertainment industry.
The actor is all set to star in "The Eternals" alongside some Hollywood bigwigs.
The actor, who is in self-quarantine due to coronavirus, on Sunday tried to make biryani and ended up making something which doesn't look like biryani.
The Pakistani-American Hollywood star posted a picture of the dish on Instagram with a funny caption that read, "Today in who-have-I-become, I made cauliflower rice biryani.
I know desi people will consider this an abomination. I agree with you. I’m rolling my eyes at me too.
But it tasted pretty dang good".