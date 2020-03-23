Kumail Nanjiani makes a Pakistani dish and thinks 'desi people will consider this an abomination'

Kumail Nanjiani is a Pakistani-origin actor who has made a good name for himself in the American entertainment industry.

The actor is all set to star in "The Eternals" alongside some Hollywood bigwigs.

The actor, who is in self-quarantine due to coronavirus, on Sunday tried to make biryani and ended up making something which doesn't look like biryani.

The Pakistani-American Hollywood star posted a picture of the dish on Instagram with a funny caption that read, "Today in who-have-I-become, I made cauliflower rice biryani.

I know desi people will consider this an abomination. I agree with you. I’m rolling my eyes at me too.

But it tasted pretty dang good".



