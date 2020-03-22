Meera flies to Atlanta amid coronavirus outbreak

Pakistani actress Meera has said that prevention is better than cure and urged her fans to stay at home and don’t go outside without any reason amid coronavirus outbreak.



Meera took to Instagram to share pictures from the airport while travelling to Atlanta, US to participate in an awareness health program and said “Flying to Atlanta #usa awareness health program.”

However, the Baaji actress urged her fans “Please stay at home I have reason to go I have a request to all of you please don’t go out sit at home.”

“Prevention is better than cure. Stay safe!! Stay home !!!,” she further said.

“#Socialdistancing #coronavirus May Allah keep all of us safe Ameen #Washhandsregularly”.

Film star Meera recently posted a video message on social media to create awareness about the novel coronavirus that has killed thousands of people across the world.

Earlier, in a video message, the actress spoke about how the outbreak started and spread across the globe.

Then she goes on to suggest measures that could prevent the deadly virus.