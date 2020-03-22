Kanika Kapoor irks doctors, gets asked to 'behave as a patient, not a star'

Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor seems to have her stars vexed as not only is the star dealing with the shock of testing positive for coronavirus but is also facing the wrath of the world.

As she currently gets treated for the infectious disease, the singer has now also managed to irk the doctors too as they ask her to ‘stop throwing tantrums.’

Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, Lucknow gave an update on the singer’s current condition, saying: “Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us.”

“Facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit for Covid-19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient and not a star,” he added.

Kanika landed in India on March 9 from the UK and had travelled to Lucknow on March 11. Despite getting asked to self-quarantine herself, the singer had ignored the directives and had stayed at Lucknow’ Taj Mahal Hotel where she attended large public gatherings.

She later broke the news of her contracting the disease in a social media post: “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.”