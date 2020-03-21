Sara Ali Khan shares secret to build immunity amid Coronavirus prevention

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan has shared a secret to build her better immunity amid growing coronavirus concerns.



The Simmba actress shared a short video on her Instagram story where she could be seen building her immunity with turmeric-mixed milk.

Sara wrote, “Haldi doodh (turmeric-mixed milk) for better immunity.”

The Love Aaj Kal star also urged her fans and followers to stay home and stay safe amid coronavirus fears.

Earlier, Sara was spotted at Mumbai airport sporting breathing mask while returning from shooting in Varanasi.

Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re. She will play a double role in the film.

The movie will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite former rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan.