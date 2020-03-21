close
Sat Mar 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 21, 2020

Sara Ali Khan shares secret to build immunity amid Coronavirus prevention

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 21, 2020
Sara Ali Khan shares the secret to build immunity amid Coronavirus concerns

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan has shared a secret to build her better immunity amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The Simmba actress shared a short video on her Instagram story where she could be seen building her immunity with turmeric-mixed milk.

Sara wrote, “Haldi doodh (turmeric-mixed milk) for better immunity.”

The Love Aaj Kal star also urged her fans and followers to stay home and stay safe amid coronavirus fears.

Earlier, Sara was spotted at Mumbai airport sporting breathing mask while returning from shooting in Varanasi.

Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re. She will play a double role in the film.

The movie will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite former rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan.

Latest News

More From Bollywood