Taylor Swift, Serena Williams ask Gigi Hadid how she stays stress-free and grounded

Gigi Hadid may have become a prominent face in the world of fashion but the supermodel still deals with mental health issues like anxiety and stress.

Speaking to pop icon Taylor Swift about how she tackles anxiety and stays focused during stressful times, the model stressed on the importance of expressing herself.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Taylor told Gigi how her dealing with stressful situations inspire her and asked her further on how she finds the will to push herself forward.

“I’m seriously impressed that whenever you are in an immediate or stressful situation you fly into action. Is that something that’s always been natural for you?” the Lover crooner asked Gigi.

Responding to that, Gigi revealed: “I’ve realized over time that I feel the most free when I express myself, whether through action, writing, or talking it out.”

“Being honest always leads to something good, even if it takes a hard or awkward moment or conversation to get there. You can never go wrong with telling someone how you feel and speaking your truth. And you always learn something from it,” she added.

Tennis ace Serena Williams also appeared to be in awe of the fashion icon and how she stays grounded.

“You are exactly the same person I knew when you were 16. How have you remained so humble, loving, and down-to-earth?,” asked Williams.

“I think that I’ve always seen myself the same. Although I’ve had dreams come true and gotten to experience so much, my inner dialogue has always been one of self-reflection and keeping integrity as my main focus in everything I do,” responded Gigi.

"I also give a lot of credit to the fact that I’m a Taurus, whether that has anything to do with it or not. But I’ve always felt a connection to when people say that a Taurus is at peace with the timing of the earth. I trust that everything we go through, good or bad, is for the better,” she continued.

“I try to see the good in people first and remember that everyone is continuously trying to grow and do their best,” she added.