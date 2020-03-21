Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to be more responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Despite the consistent warnings by health authorities around the world, there are some people who are still refusing to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

In an attempt to create awareness and inform people about the significance of social distancing and self-isolation in these testing times, Bollywood bigwig Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest celeb to raise his voice.

Turning to Twitter, the King of Bollywood dropped a video where he could be seen saying: “Around the world, coronavirus has created havoc. At this difficult moment, if all of us cooperate, we can stop this danger from doing more harm, it will have turn its back on us and leave.”

“Kasturba hospital, among others, is fully prepared to handle the situation. Without bothering about their health, authorities at airports to check every traveller. They are all doing their duty. We have just learn to cooperate with them.”

“What can we do? We just have to learn to be a little responsible. Whether at work or home, we must regularly wash our hands. If possible avoid going to crowded places for the next 15 days. Whenever you have to sneeze, cover your nose with your forearm and then do so.”

“If anyone in your vicinity has cold, cough and fever, then stay a few feet away from them. Always remember, for your own safety, not just one but all have to be responsible,” he added.