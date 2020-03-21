Prince Harry’s desire for Archie to inculcate THIS quality within him

With COVID-19 spreading across the globe like wild fire, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the many Canadian households self-quarantining. The couple seems to be taking full advantage of this opportunity to spend time with their son Archie.

According to a recent report by Us Weekly, Prince Harry is enjoying this opportunity and relishing in the time he gets to spend with his son and wife.

A source close to Harry states that the young father wishes for Archie to learn "the importance of treating people equally regardless of race and background.”

Prince Harry is adamant to teach his son the true meaning of equality and tolerance and that “is something Harry will drum into him as soon as he’s old enough to understand.”

The source concluded by saying that the major reason why Prince Harry and Meghan chose to leave the UK was for the sake of their son. “They want to make the world a better place."