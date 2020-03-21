Kartik Aaryan's PSA on coronavirus gets lauded by Bollywood celebs

Kartik Aaryan has currently taken over the internet with his fiery monologue urging people to be more responsible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The heartthrob turned to his social media to drop the video where he is visibly fuming over the negligence being shown by most people while health officials around the world preach caution and care, encouraging the public to self-isolate.

During the PSA spanning over two minutes, the actor also brings up acclaimed immunologist Anthony Fauci saying he would be appalled to see the crowd at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.

The video was received with applause from not just fans but also industry insiders including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and others.



