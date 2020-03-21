Shahid Kapoor annoyed Karisma Kapoor with 15 retakes as a background dancer

Shahid Kapoor has become one of Bollywood’s biggest faces but the journey to stardom was no bed of roses for the actor.

The Jab We Met actor is said to have started his Bollywood journey not as an actor but as a background dancer.

And in one of the earlier interviews making rounds online, it was revealed that he had once angered Karisma Kapoor by making her give retakes of a song 15 times owing to his blunders.

The Padmaavat actor had been on the sets of Dil To Pagal Hai and was said to have made multiple mistakes to the song which he termed as ‘offbeat’.

He further revealed that he had used one of the other dancers as a shield while denying that he hadn’t been the one messing up the steps.

Apart from the Karisma Kapoor-starrer, Kapoor revealed that he had also performed in Akshay Khanna and Aishwarya Rai’s Taal.