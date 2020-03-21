close
Sat Mar 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 21, 2020

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show their passion amid coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 21, 2020

Amid growing  coronavirus pandemic, the showbiz stars have found the way to  keep themselves safe and entertained. The big faces from the film  industry have been witnessed shining their hidden talents while social distancing .

The much-loved onscreen couple, Salman Khan  and Katrina Kaif,  confined to their homes  in wake of the virus  spread, have shown off  their inner beauty to mesmerise their millions of fans .

Practising social distancing, Salman Khan has been spending his time sketching. The Bollywood superstar, who was shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, shared a video on Instagram where he could be seen sketching on paper a masterpiece. Appearing to be in a rather good mood, he sketched and added details to his drawing while humming the tunes of ‘Kaho naa pyaar hai’.


On the other hand, Katrina Kaif decided to put her new-found frwhilee time to good use by trying her hand at playing the guitar. With the ‘Sooryavanshi’ release and promotional activity put on hold, the actress has been utilising her time trying to learn and perfect her strumming skills and also to sing along while she is at it. Kaif shared a mute video and captioned it saying, "Work in progress, sound coming soon in a few days, hopefully, can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe."



Latest News

More From Bollywood