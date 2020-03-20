close
Fri Mar 20, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 20, 2020

Building opposite Shah Rukh Khan's residence catches fire

The building opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s residence catches fire. Photo: Forbes India

A fire recently broke lose right next to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat residence. As a result of the fire, a woman ended up dying, while another ended up critically injured.

The blaze was initially noticed on the sixth floor of a six-storied apartment at around 7:30am.

Firefighters rushed to the scene soon after and successfully retrieved the body of a woman identified as Evana Morrese who was later pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.

The second women, Sifra Jafri sustained 90 percent injuries throughout her body before critically making it to Bhabha Hospital.

The cause of the fire, as well as any details surrounding it have not yet been disclosed. 

