Amanda Bynes announces pregnancy but her mental health could put custody at risk

Amanda Bynes has recurrently been snagging away headlines with one startling announcement followed by another.

Her latest Instagram post, which has now been taken down, disclosed that the What a Girl Wants star is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Paul Michael.

On Wednesday, the actor posed photos of an ultrasound, captioning it: “Baby in the making.”

While the post was shared by the couple on their respective social media accounts, they soon deleted the announcement for a reason that as of yet remains undisclosed.

The duo has been frequently gracing the spotlight ever since the former Nickelodeon sensation announced her engagement with Michael on Valentine’s Day with subsequent posts revealing they have broken up.

The confusion created over that was put aside later after Page Six reached out to Michael who confirmed that their accounts had been hacked.

“Both of our instas got hacked and someone deleted our pictures and sent dms [direct messages] saying we broke up. We never broke up and weren’t able to log into our instagrams …,” he had told the publication.

Reprots have also suggested that the actor could lose custody of her child after birth owing to her multiple ongoing mental health issues that deem her unfit to raise a kid.

As per The Blast, she “lacks the mental capacity to take care of the child.” It was revealed her further that her parents will be in pursuit of a judge’s ruling that can let the baby be in proper care.

Her parents will be filing in dependency court to let a judge evaluate Amanda’s mental conditions.