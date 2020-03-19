close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 19, 2020

Debbie Allen teaching free dance class on Instagram - How to participate

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 19, 2020

Grey's Anatomy Star Debbie Allen is hosting free dance class on social media to engage the people who  are confined to their homes  due to  coronavirus  outbreak.

The iconic dancer-choreographer  is the latest showbiz star  showing her talent live on Instagram to  give a  pleasant  feelings to those  who have been stuck in their homes while social distancing.

"FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. HOLLA!",  Allen wrote in an Instagram caption.


And if you're not clear on exactly how to Instagram Live, all you have to do is log-in to your Instagram account, head over to the 70-year-old's page @therealdebbieallen, and click on her profile picture at the scheduled class time. From there, you'll be able to follow along with the Grey's Anatomy star in real-time.

Not only is this a prime outlet to shake-up your self-quarantine schedule, but it's also a unique opportunity to learn from the mind behind the Emmy-winning numbers in 1982's fame. She also currently runs L.A.'s Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

Chris Martin, Keith Urban, Rob Thomas, Pink, Hunter Hayes and married pair David Foster and Katharine McPhee were just a few of the musicians who shared private concerts on their social media pages Monday, with other stars like John Legend getting in on the fun on Tuesday.

