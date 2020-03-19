Debbie Allen teaching free dance class on Instagram - How to participate

Grey's Anatomy Star Debbie Allen is hosting free dance class on social media to engage the people who are confined to their homes due to coronavirus outbreak.

The iconic dancer-choreographer is the latest showbiz star showing her talent live on Instagram to give a pleasant feelings to those who have been stuck in their homes while social distancing.

"FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. HOLLA!", Allen wrote in an Instagram caption.





And if you're not clear on exactly how to Instagram Live, all you have to do is log-in to your Instagram account, head over to the 70-year-old's page @therealdebbieallen, and click on her profile picture at the scheduled class time. From there, you'll be able to follow along with the Grey's Anatomy star in real-time.



Not only is this a prime outlet to shake-up your self-quarantine schedule, but it's also a unique opportunity to learn from the mind behind the Emmy-winning numbers in 1982's fame. She also currently runs L.A.'s Debbie Allen Dance Academy.



Chris Martin, Keith Urban, Rob Thomas, Pink, Hunter Hayes and married pair David Foster and Katharine McPhee were just a few of the musicians who shared private concerts on their social media pages Monday, with other stars like John Legend getting in on the fun on Tuesday.

