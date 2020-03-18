Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor call it quits after two years of dating?

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor have called it quits after two years of dating, according to Indian media reports.



The romance between Alia and Ranbir Kapoor came to a tragic end for unknown reasons, the Times of India reported.

According to reports doing rounds on the internet, the Sanju actor’s cold behavior towards Alia could be the main reason to call off their romance.

The report further claimed that Ranbir also could not attend the birthday bash of Alia, who turned 27 on March 15, 2020.

However, sources close to the couple have dismissed the rumours and termed it baseless.



Earlier, rumours were abuzz Alia and Ranbir will be tying the knot soon.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra.

The film will hit the screens in December 2020.