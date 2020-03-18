PEMRA, Firdous Awan sent notices in case related to Geo News closure and relegation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court issued notices on Wednesday to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in a case related to the closure and relegation of Geo News to lower numbers on TV channel sequence.

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition today, which has been submitted through Barrister Jahangir Jadoon by Raja Ahsan Mahmood Satti.

Barrister Jadoon presented the arguments, stating that media is one of the fundamental pillars of society and that the matter pertains to freedom of expression and basic rights.

The barrister said that if the government was irked by any action of the media, the platform of PEMRA is there to raise the issue.

In his arguments, the lawyer noted that Geo News has faced similar issues in the past, adding that it was the public’s prerogative to view the TV channel of their choice.

The barrister also presented before the court a few references from earlier rulings of the Supreme Court in relation to the subject.

The High Court, following the arguments, issued notices to those nominated in the petition, including the secretary information technology, SAPM Awan and PEMRA Chairman Saleem Baig.

The court has sought a response from the persons nominated in the case against the allegations.

The court also asked the PEMRA chairman to nominate a person from his side who can appear before it on the next hearing.



The IHC subsequently adjourned the hearing of the case until March 24.

'People pay fees to view channel of their own choice'

Barrister Jadoon while speaking to the media after the hearing said he had raised the question in court regarding Geo News being targeted.

“People pay fees to cable operators so that they can view the channel of their own choice,” said Jadoon. He said that earlier PEMRA had assured before the SC that it will not disturb Geo News, adding that the IHC has summoned PEMRA officials to respond on March 24 in this regard.

The lawyer added the IHC was also notified about the channel being relegated to lower numbers within the court premises as well.

Got evidence of cable operators relegating Geo News to lower numbers: Hamid Mir

Senior anchor Hamid Mir also addressed media, where he said that they have evidence of cable operators being asked to push the channel to lower numbers and will provide information before the high court on the next hearing.

The senior journalist further said that the barrister had provided the reference to similar petitions to the apex court, in which the court ruled that PEMRA should objectively look after every TV channel’s interests.

In one of the previous cases before the SC, PEMRA had issued a statement related to not disturbing the sequence of channels.

He said that two rulings of the apex court have been flouted.

On March 13, cable operators throughout Pakistan started receiving orders to immediately shut down Geo TV's broadcast or relegate the channel to lower numbers in TV channel listings.

The instructions were issued right after SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan concluded her press conference pertaining to the arrest of Jang Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

It was reported that the closure of Geo News came on directives from PEMRA, but the PEMRA chairman himself denied he had issued any orders to that effect.