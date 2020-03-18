Deepika Padukone’s safe hands challenge backfires as the actor get trolled

Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone while in self-isolation over the novel coronavirus scare is giving a lesson to her fans and followers as well.



The 34-year-old Piku actor became one of the celebrities using their colossal platforms to raise awareness about the global pandemic and what precautions the public needs to be taking in such testing times.

The actor shared a video of herself on Twitter, showing the world how to wash hands according to the guidelines issued by health officials around the globe.

“Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the Challenge! #COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer, @Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe,” read her tweet.

However, while the video may have been made with pure intentions, it soon backfired owing to the Chhapaak star’s decision to wear a mask inside the bathroom at her home.

Netizens soon directed mean comments her way with one user saying: “Wearing mask at home and washroom too? Seriously Deepika? Too much of nautanki!"

However, there still were a plethora of people applauding her for spreading awareness.

"People will always troll her no matter what. But DP you're a Queen,” said one user, while another added: "And that's how you use your stardom to spread awareness. Well done girl."