Rajinikanth’s film ‘Annaatthe’ shooting postponed over coronavirus outbreak

Indian actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe shooting has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, Indian media reported.



The makers of Annaatthe has postponed the shooting in Hyderabad.

Earlier, the shooting of the film, directed by Siruthai Siva, was cancelled in Pune and Kolkata, according to media reports.

Rajinikanth was last seen in film Darbar which hit the screens in January 2020. The movie has collected over 200 crore so far.

The shooting of several Bollywood films including Salman Khan’s Radhe has been postponed over the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The release of Sooryavanshi and others have also been deferred over coronavirus.

Coronavirus has killed over 7000 people across the world since its outbreak in December 2020.