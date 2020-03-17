Indian actor Imtiaz Khan passes away

Indian actor and brother of late Bollywood star Amjad Khan’s brother Imtiaz Khan has died, Indian media reported.



He died in Mumbai, Maharashtra, according to the media reports.

Indian actor Jaaved Jaaferi also confirmed the sad news on his Twitter saying “Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on.”

He went on to say “Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being.#RIP bhai.”



Imtiaz was husband of Indian TV actress Krutika Desai. He is survived by his wife and daughter Ayesha Khan.

He worked in film like Yaadon Ki Baraat, Dharmatama, Dayavan, Noor Jahan and others.