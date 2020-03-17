close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2020

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital after coronavirus treatment

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 17, 2020

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home, international media reported on  Monday.

 According to reports, the husband and wife have been released from the hospital  after spending time in isolation.

 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' actor and his wife will be staying in a rented home in Australia.  

The couple,  who are in Australia for pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley, had been hospitalized in isolation after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus last week.

'The Sully: Miracle on the Hudson' star  had previously announced on his Twitter handle that he and his wife Rita Wilson had been tested positive for COVID-19.

