Katrina Kaif reveals home workout plan for fans amid coronavirus fears

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, several countries have taken steps to stop the pandemic that hit the masses, forcing schools, theaters and gyms to close their doors in an attempt to win bttle against the virus.



In this time of chaos , superstar Katrina Kaife -who is spending quality time with friends and family at home amid the coronavirus outbreak - has shared workout plan for people who want to maintain their fitness routine at home.

The showbiz diva, along with her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, has posted a short video clip on her Instagram page urging fans to continue exercise at home to help body’s immune system and wrote: "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can".



Kat, in a black gym wear, also gave an exercise plan as mentioned below:

"-- Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps

-- Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps

-- Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps-- Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

-- Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps

-- Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia"















