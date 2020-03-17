close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2020

Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat caught on camera while dating after seeing Thundercat play

Tue, Mar 17, 2020

Brad Pitt and actress Alia Shawkat have sparked yet more romance rumours after they were spotted  ordering burger at In-N-Out.

'The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor and the 'Arrested Development' star were seen standing at the counter of a Los Angeles branch of the popular fast food chain in a pleasant mood day-after being pictured together at a Thundercat gig last week.

The Oscar-winning actor dressed down for the outing in a brown hooded jacket, teamed with a pair of blue jeans and a fedora, while  Alia looked chic in a pale pink skirt, which she styled with a hot pink cardigan, socks and black footwear.

The actor, who previously claimed that he is 'not dating anyone' after Angelina Jolie split, was seen having good time together with Alia Shawkat, whose smile had lot to say about their relationship.

It was previously reported that Brad and Alia spent their Saturday night together at a concert. The two were close all night and seemed deep in conversation, with Pitt hanging on every word she said during the concert.

Brad and Alia were also spotted together at Kanye West’s opera show at the Hollywood Bowl back in November 2019.

