Sara Ali Khan takes to crowded Varanasi streets while celebrities self-isolate

While close to all celebrities self-isolate themselves owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Sara Ali Khan was spotted roving about on crowded street in Varanasi.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor turned to her Instagram to share a video of herself attending the Ganga Arti in Varanasi.

“Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day. So much fun- such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay,” she can be heard saying in the video as she springs from one shop to the other.

The Simmba star kept a mask in her hands but did not wear it while going into the crowded streets.

The starlet had been in Varanasi to film her upcoming film Atrangi Re before all film and television productions were brought to a halt owing to the global pandemic.

In the comment sections, many fans jumped in to show concern over the actor being in a crowded place a time when everyone is practicing social distancing and self-isolation.

“Ghoom lo didi jitne din bache hai ek din sab mar jaayenge (Have fun, sister, we’re all going to die soon anyway),” said one user, while another added: “Wear the mask baby! Stay safe!”