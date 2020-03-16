Taylor Swift calls out fans partying amidst the coronavirus scare

American singing sensation Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to come forth using her prominent platform to raise awareness about the novel coronavirus and tell of those downplaying the disease.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old Lover crooner laid emphasis on social distancing and self-isolation as the toll of confirmed cases around the globe escalates at a rapid pace.

“Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” she said.

“I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening,” she added.

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this,” she continued.

“It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

The global pandemic has affected over 169,943 people worldwide and has taken the life of over 6,523.