Kareena Kapoor goes makeup-free in sun-kissed selfie

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is here to bless your feeds giving us all a much needed distraction from the ongoing coronavirus tensions rife worldwide.

Turning to her freshly-launched Instagram, the 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding star was a sight for eyes rocking her makeup free causal look while soaking up the sun at home.

"Girls just wanna have sun,” the beauty queen captioned the selfie where she could be seen donning a blue and white patterned kurta.

The Angrezi Medium actor had opened up her Instagram earlier this month and has already racked up over 1.9 million followers.



On the work front, Kareena was seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium which fell prey to the COVID-19 as theaters around India were locked down to contain the spread of the disease.