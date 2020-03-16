close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 16, 2020

Kareena Kapoor goes makeup-free in sun-kissed selfie

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 16, 2020
Kareena Kapoor was a sight for eyes rocking her makeup free causal look while soaking up the sun

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is here to bless your feeds giving us all a much needed distraction from the ongoing coronavirus tensions rife worldwide.

Turning to her freshly-launched Instagram, the 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding star was a sight for eyes rocking her makeup free causal look while soaking up the sun at home.

"Girls just wanna have sun,” the beauty queen captioned the selfie where she could be seen donning a blue and white patterned kurta.

View this post on Instagram

Girls just wanna have sun

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

The Angrezi Medium actor had opened up her Instagram earlier this month and has already racked up over 1.9 million followers.

On the work front, Kareena was seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium which fell prey to the COVID-19 as theaters around India were locked down to contain the spread of the disease. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood