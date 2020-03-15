Section 144 imposed in Punjab amid coronavirus fears

LAHORE: The Punjab government imposed section 144 in the province Sunday to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, reported Geo News.

According to the chief secretary, the section has been imposed for three weeks in the province to contain the spread of the infection. All educational institutions in the province will remain closed and the teaching staff will also not be permitted to enter schools, colleges and universities.



The provincial government has decided to keep parks, zoos and picnic points closed for the public.

Globally, more than 5,800 people have died and more than 156,000 have been infected by COVID-19 as the disease spreads rapidly in new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.

Sindh reports four new cases, Pakistan tally reaches 38

The Sindh Health Department on Sunday reported four new cases of coronavirus in Karachi.

According to the provincial health department, the three patients had recently returned from Saudi Arabia and had tested positive today while the other had no recent history of recent travel.

“This brings the total number of cases to 21 in Sindh out of which two have recovered and sent home and 19 are under treatment,” the provincial health department added.